30 June 2026
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Russian and Belarusian figure skaters cleared to return to ISU events

Winter sports
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30 June 2026 12:29
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Russian and Belarusian figure skaters cleared to return to ISU events

The International Skating Union (ISU) has announced that Russian and Belarusian figure skaters will once again be eligible to compete in international events under its jurisdiction, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the governing body's official statement, the previously imposed restrictions on figure skaters from Russia and Belarus have been lifted. Athletes from both countries will be allowed to participate in ISU competitions under neutral status.

The return comes with strict conditions. Skaters will not be permitted to compete under their national flags, use their national anthems or wear uniforms displaying national symbols. The same requirements will apply to coaches, officials and other members of the support teams.

The decision marks the first full return of Russian and Belarusian figure skaters to ISU international competitions after an extended period of suspension that began following the governing body's sanctions introduced in 2022. The move is expected to reshape the competitive landscape of international figure skating, with athletes from both countries traditionally among the sport's strongest contenders.

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