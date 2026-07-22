23 July 2026
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Azerbaijan figure skater Plushenko responds to critics in Russia

Winter sports
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22 July 2026 14:26
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Azerbaijan figure skater Plushenko responds to critics in Russia

Alexander Plushenko, who represents Azerbaijan in figure skating, has responded to the wave of criticism he received in Russia over his comments during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 13-year-old skater, son of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, said he has been attacked for expressing virtually any opinion.

"I see people hating me for every opinion I have — about Lev Yashin, about going to the sauna during the World Cup final, about criticizing Argentina. They write that I'm a bad person. Guys, if you don't like me, don't read about me, don't watch me. It's that simple. If you don't want to see me on sports websites, just ignore me. Don't criticize me — just move on," Plushenko told Sport-Express.

The young athlete stressed that he is not trying to impose his views on anyone and is simply sharing his personal impressions.

"I'm expressing my own opinion. Yes, I went to the sauna during the break before extra time and missed the restart. So what? Yes, I really think the final wasn't entertaining, especially for a wider audience. That's my opinion," he said.

Plushenko also explained why he ranked Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha ahead of legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin in a discussion about the greatest goalkeepers.

"Yashin is a legend, nobody denies that. But I never saw him play. I watched Vozinha with my own eyes, so that's why I made that choice. I have the right to do so," he added, while also repeating that he considered Argentina's style of play at the World Cup overly aggressive.

Plushenko's switch to represent Azerbaijan earlier this year generated significant attention in Russia. After his change of sporting nationality was approved, he became eligible to compete internationally for Azerbaijan from the 2026/27 season.

His World Cup comments also sparked heated debate across Russian media and social networks. In addition to praising Vozinha over Yashin, Plushenko criticized Argentina's performances and described the World Cup final as disappointing. His mother, Yana Rudkovskaya, publicly defended him, saying he has every right to express his own opinion.

Idman.Biz
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