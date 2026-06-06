Yana Rudkovskaya: "Azerbaijan is interested in and believes in Alexander Plushenko" - VIDEO

Azerbaijan is interested in and believes in Alexander Plushenko, the son of two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko.

As reported by İdman.Biz, renowned producer and Alexander's mother, Yana Rudkovskaya, told Russian journalists that the young skater's transfer to the Azerbaijani national team should not be affected by new regulations introduced by the International Skating Union (ISU).

As previously reported, the ISU will tighten its rules regarding changes of sporting nationality from June 12 this year. Under the updated regulations, athletes wishing to represent a new country must not only obtain a release letter from their previous national federation but also hold a passport or residency status in the new country and spend at least 180 days there during a calendar year.

The international governing body has not yet officially approved Alexander Plushenko's transfer to Azerbaijan, although the Russian Figure Skating Federation has already granted him a release. According to Rudkovskaya, her son is not affected by the new ISU restrictions because he already holds an Azerbaijani passport.

"Where will my son live? Should I tell all of you? Everywhere. My son is a citizen of the world. He will train wherever he has the right conditions to do so. He has an Azerbaijani passport and has been granted sporting nationality. If Sasha did not have a passport, then he would fall under the new rules," Rudkovskaya said.

She also explained why her son received sporting nationality for a five-year period.

"Sasha received sporting nationality for five years. When that period expires, he will move from the junior level to the senior level, which will happen in 2031. He is too young to qualify for the 2030 Olympic Games, so we are giving him the opportunity to develop among juniors. If he truly becomes a top figure skater, he will remain in the sport.

Will he be able to compete for Russia in the future? Let him first make it onto the ice at a major level. Sport is very unpredictable. Azerbaijan is interested in him, Azerbaijan believes in him. Let's see what happens. I am curious myself to find out how this story develops," Rudkovskaya added.

Alexander Plushenko, widely known by the nickname "Gnom Gnomych", is regarded as one of the most recognisable young figure skaters in Russia. His potential switch to Azerbaijan has attracted significant attention within the figure skating community and could become one of the most discussed nationality changes in the sport in recent years.