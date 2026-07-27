Azerbaijan's new figure skating star lands one of the sport's most difficult elements – VIDEO

Azerbaijan's figure skater Alexander Plushenko has successfully performed one of the most difficult jump combinations in modern junior men's singles skating during a training session.

According to İdman.Biz, the 13-year-old posted a video on social media showing himself cleanly executing a three-jump combination consisting of a triple Lutz, a triple flip through an Euler and a triple loop.

Figure skating experts regard this as a highly advanced technical element. Most top-level skaters include combinations of two triple jumps in their programs, while linking three triple jumps requires exceptional coordination, speed, precision and the ability to maintain balance after each landing.

Although the world's leading senior men's skaters now focus primarily on quadruple jumps, a three-triple combination remains one of the sport's most technically demanding elements, especially at the junior level. However, Plushenko Jr. has so far performed it only in training, and it remains unclear whether he will include the combination in his programs for the upcoming ISU Junior Grand Prix events or whether he will be able to execute it cleanly under competition conditions.

Earlier this year, Plushenko Jr. switched his sporting nationality to Azerbaijan after receiving the country's sporting citizenship for a five-year period.

He is expected to make his debut for the Azerbaijan national team at the fourth stage of the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Ankara, scheduled for September 17–19.