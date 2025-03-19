19 March 2025
Russian athletes return to IWF Junior World Championships

19 March 2025 15:00
10
The Russian weightlifting team is set to compete in the IWF Junior World Championships, marking their return to international competition.

The event will take place next month in Lima, Peru, Idman.biz reports.

After a 3.5-year absence, Russia has registered 33 athletes for the tournament. However, they will compete under neutral status and the IWF flag. Russian weightlifters have been banned from world championships since 2021.

That year, the youth championships were held in Uzbekistan (May), the junior championships in Saudi Arabia (October), and the senior championships again in Uzbekistan (December).

The 2025 Senior World Weightlifting Championships will be held in Norway this October.

Idman.biz

