16 March 2025
Winners in four more weight categories have been determined - PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
16 March 2025 17:40
16
The last day of the Azerbaijan U-15 and Junior Weightlifting Championship was also held in an interesting competition.

Winners in four more weight categories were determined in the competition organized at the Weightlifting Academy in Shuvalan, Idman.biz reports

Boys' competition under 15:

In the 67 kg weight category, Hikmet Maharramov rose to the highest step of the podium with a total result of 203 kg (85 kg + 118 kg).

In the 73 kg weight category, Latif Aliyev came first with a total result of 205 kg (95 kg + 110 kg).

Junior competition:

In the 67 kg weight category, Kamran Khappayev won with a total result of 235 kg (108 kg + 127 kg).

In the 73 kg weight category, Abdulhuseyn Huseynov won with a total of 241 kg (108 kg + 133 kg).

Idman.biz

