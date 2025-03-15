Azerbaijani federation president is a contender for a high position in Europe - LIST

President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) Kamran Nabizade has nominated himself for the position of vice-president of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF).

Idman.biz reports, citing Telegraf, that this is stated in the list of candidates announced by the EWF.

Eight people will compete for the positions of three vice-presidents. Two of them - Tina Marie Bendix Beiter (Denmark) and Patrick Fassot (Germany) - have previously served as vice-presidents. Davit Kipshidze (Georgia) has not nominated himself this time. The remaining contenders are Jesmond Caruana (Malta), Stian Grimseth (Norway), Juan Lama Arenales (Spain) and Nedim Masic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Masic is also a contender for the positions of EWF President, First Vice-President and Secretary General. The current president - Antonio Konflitti (Moldova), as well as Astrit Hasani (Kosovo) and Constantino Iglesias (Spain) are also running for the post of head of the organization. Among the contenders for the post of vice-president, Tina Marie Bendix Beiter, Jesmond Caruana and Stian Grimseth have also put forward their candidacy for the post of first vice-president.

The elections will be held on April 11 in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau.

