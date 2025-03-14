Azerbaijan Championship Opening Ceremony held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan U15 and Youth Weightlifting Championship, which kicked off today, has been held.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Vice President Firdovsi Umudov addressed the participants, wishing them success. He emphasized that every athlete stepping onto the platform should see themselves as a winner through their courage and determination. He also highlighted the importance of raising young athletes with strong moral values, considering it a victory for society.

The ceremony was particularly memorable due to the recognition of two distinguished experts. Honored coaches Azad Mustafayev, celebrating his 65th birthday, and Oruc Mammadli, turning 60, were honored by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation. Their awards were presented by Vice President Firdovsi Umudov.

Results from the First Day

Girls (U-15)

Shabnam Hasanzada (40 kg): 84 kg (38 kg + 46 kg) – Champion

Zeynab Bekirli (45 kg): 81 kg (33 kg + 48 kg) – Champion

Mominə Abdullayeva (49 kg): 80 kg (35 kg + 45 kg) – Champion

Zeynab Hasanova (55 kg): 110 kg (48 kg + 62 kg) – Champion

Malika Bichekuyeva (59 kg): 120 kg (55 kg + 65 kg) – Champion

Gulnur Yusifova (64 kg): 105 kg (45 kg + 60 kg) – Champion

Zahra Ganbar-zade (+81 kg): 89 kg (39 kg + 50 kg) – Champion



Youth

Aydan Rzayeva (49 kg): 117 kg (52 kg + 65 kg) – Gold Medalist

Jala Abilova (55 kg): 79 kg (33 kg + 46 kg) – Champion

Milena Huseynli (59 kg): 103 kg (43 kg + 60 kg) – Champion

Aytan Aliyeva (64 kg): 152 kg (67 kg + 85 kg) – Gold Medalist

Asmat Alaskerova (71 kg): 75 kg (35 kg + 40 kg) – Champion

Arzu Gadimova (76 kg): 155 kg (70 kg + 85 kg) – Champion

Malak Huseynli (+81 kg): 120 kg (53 kg + 67 kg) – Gold Medalist



Nearly 200 athletes are competing in the Azerbaijan Championship, which will conclude on March 16.



Idman.biz