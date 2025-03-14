14 March 2025
Azerbaijan Championship Opening Ceremony held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan U15 and Youth Weightlifting Championship, which kicked off today, has been held.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Vice President Firdovsi Umudov addressed the participants, wishing them success. He emphasized that every athlete stepping onto the platform should see themselves as a winner through their courage and determination. He also highlighted the importance of raising young athletes with strong moral values, considering it a victory for society.

The ceremony was particularly memorable due to the recognition of two distinguished experts. Honored coaches Azad Mustafayev, celebrating his 65th birthday, and Oruc Mammadli, turning 60, were honored by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation. Their awards were presented by Vice President Firdovsi Umudov.

Results from the First Day
Girls (U-15)
Shabnam Hasanzada (40 kg): 84 kg (38 kg + 46 kg) – Champion
Zeynab Bekirli (45 kg): 81 kg (33 kg + 48 kg) – Champion
Mominə Abdullayeva (49 kg): 80 kg (35 kg + 45 kg) – Champion
Zeynab Hasanova (55 kg): 110 kg (48 kg + 62 kg) – Champion
Malika Bichekuyeva (59 kg): 120 kg (55 kg + 65 kg) – Champion
Gulnur Yusifova (64 kg): 105 kg (45 kg + 60 kg) – Champion
Zahra Ganbar-zade (+81 kg): 89 kg (39 kg + 50 kg) – Champion

Youth
Aydan Rzayeva (49 kg): 117 kg (52 kg + 65 kg) – Gold Medalist
Jala Abilova (55 kg): 79 kg (33 kg + 46 kg) – Champion
Milena Huseynli (59 kg): 103 kg (43 kg + 60 kg) – Champion
Aytan Aliyeva (64 kg): 152 kg (67 kg + 85 kg) – Gold Medalist
Asmat Alaskerova (71 kg): 75 kg (35 kg + 40 kg) – Champion
Arzu Gadimova (76 kg): 155 kg (70 kg + 85 kg) – Champion
Malak Huseynli (+81 kg): 120 kg (53 kg + 67 kg) – Gold Medalist

Nearly 200 athletes are competing in the Azerbaijan Championship, which will conclude on March 16.

Idman.biz

