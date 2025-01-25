Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship Opening Ceremony Held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship was held.

The event organized at the Weightlifting Center in the Shuvalan settlement began with the playing of the National Anthem. Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov spoke about the importance of the championship. He emphasized the special state care for sports: "2024 was remembered with successful results for our weightlifters. Last year, at the world championship held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, our weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli won a silver medal. His success made us all happy. I believe that our athletes who continue this path will continue to grow. Holding such competitions plays a big role in revealing new athletes. Athletes participating in the championship will have the chance to participate in international tournaments. I wish all athletes success."

Then, Honored Coach Vagif Huseynov, who has made exceptional contributions to the development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan, was presented with gifts by the AAF on the occasion of his 80th anniversary.

The national championship will conclude on January 26.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz