14 January 2025
EN

Dadash Dadashbayli: "After Farid Gayibov's remarks, I view sports with renewed vision"

Weightlifting
News
14 January 2025 10:36
22
Dadash Dadashbayli: "After Farid Gayibov's remarks, I view sports with renewed vision"

"I will do everything I can to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics."

Dadash Dadashbayli, Azerbaijan's weightlifter in the 109 kg category, expressed these during an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

The European Champion admitted that failing to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics had a profound psychological impact on him:
"I gave it my all. You might ask, 'Why didn’t it happen?' My answer is simple: the coaches’ negligence and poor weight-class decisions cost me the qualification. That period was extremely tough. Standing one step away from the license and not making it is hard to accept. I was disappointed, upset, and perhaps searching for someone to blame—maybe even myself. I didn’t understand anything. Now, I’m slowly trying to recover.
During this challenging time, the words of support from Minister Farid Gayibov were a tremendous source of motivation. His trust in me inspired me to push harder. Since then, I don’t just look at sports with two eyes—I see it with twenty. I am proud to be an athlete in whom the Minister has such confidence, and I will do everything to live up to his expectations."

Dadashbayli dismissed concerns about his age for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: "I’m currently 28 years old. By the time of the 2028 Summer Olympics, I’ll be 31. If Ruslan Nurudinov can break a world record at 34 in my weight class, why can’t I win a medal at 31? Yes, age can influence results, but in weightlifting, 31 is far from being past one’s prime."

In his year-end press conference, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, expressed his aspirations for weightlifting to shine at the Los Angeles Olympics and highlighted his strong belief in Dadash Dadashbayli’s potential.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Man's Word and the Legacy of Niyaz: "I can't take it to the grave; I want to pass it to someone worthy" - INTERVIEW
1 January 14:48
Weightlifting

Man's Word and the Legacy of Niyaz: "I can't take it to the grave; I want to pass it to someone worthy" - INTERVIEW

Esteemed coach and honored artist, Jahangir Mehdiyev, shares his story with Idman.biz in this exclusive interview
Dadashbeyli in New Year poster
30 December 2024 18:48
Weightlifting

Dadashbeyli in New Year poster

European Weightlifting Federation posted New Year's greetings on its social network account
Isa Rustamov clinches victory at 2024 Kakhi Cup in Tbilisi - PHOTO
28 December 2024 18:00
Weightlifting

Isa Rustamov clinches victory at 2024 Kakhi Cup in Tbilisi - PHOTO

Rustamov lifted 148 kg in the snatch and 181 kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 329 kg to claim first place
Weightlifting Federation concludes year-end ceremony - PHOTO
25 December 2024 09:14
Weightlifting

Weightlifting Federation concludes year-end ceremony - PHOTO

The event commenced with the playing of the Azerbaijani National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence in honor of martyrs
Strategy for the development of the European Weightlifting Academy in Azerbaijan discussed – PHOTO
19 December 2024 16:12
Weightlifting

Strategy for the development of the European Weightlifting Academy in Azerbaijan discussed – PHOTO

Kamran Nabizade, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), met with Professor at the University of Ljubljana, Edvard Kolar
National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"
16 December 2024 17:56
Weightlifting

National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"

He evaluated the performance of Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"