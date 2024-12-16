National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"

"I highly appreciate the team's performance," said Mahti Makkaev, the head coach of Azerbaijan's weightlifting team, in an interview with journalists at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Idman.biz reports that he evaluated the performance of Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli, who won a silver medal at the World Championship in Manama, Bahrain: "Our preparation was at a high level. I would like to thank everyone, especially the president of our federation, Kamran Nabizada, and vice-president Firdovsi Umudov, who did everything to ensure that we stand here today with our heads held high. I also express my gratitude to the coaching staff. Azerbaijan was represented at the World Championship by Isa Rustamov and Dadash Dadashbayli. I am also pleased with Rustamov’s result in the 73 kg category. He improved his previous result at the World Championship. I believe he will achieve even better results in the next competition. I thank Dadash Dadashbayli for showing character in the 109 kg category. In a tough contest, he proved himself to be a true fighter. I highly appreciate the team's performance."

For reference, in the 109 kg weight category, Dadash Dadashbayli achieved 183 kg in the snatch, placing fourth. He lifted 221 kg in the clean and jerk, earning the silver medal. With a total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadash Dadashbayli finished second in the overall standings.

