16 December 2024
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli returns home with silver - VIDEO

Weightlifting
News
16 December 2024 16:23
Dadash Dadashbayli, the Azerbaijani weightlifter who won a silver medal at the World Championship held in Manama, Bahrain, has returned to his homeland.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that a welcoming ceremony for the athlete was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The event was attended by sports officials, media representatives, fans, and the athlete's family members.

Dadashbayli, competing in the 109 kg weight class, placed fourth in the snatch with a result of 183 kg. He achieved a silver medal in the clean and jerk by lifting 221 kg. With a total of 404 kg (183+221), he secured second place in the final standings.

