15 December 2024
Dadash Dadashbeyli wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship - PHOTO

14 December 2024 22:56
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli claimed a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championship held in Manama, Bahrain.

Idman.biz reports that Dadashbeyli, competing in the 109 kg category, delivered an impressive performance:

In the snatch, he lifted 183 kg, securing 4th place. In the clean and jerk, he excelled by lifting 221 kg, earning a silver medal in this segment.

With a combined total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadashbeyli secured 2nd place overall, proudly standing on the podium.

Dadashbeyli previously won a bronze medal at last year’s World Championship in Saudi Arabia, ending an 18-year medal drought for Azerbaijan in the sport.

