4 December 2024
Russia's weightlifters set to return to international competitions

4 December 2024 17:12
22
After being excluded from most competitions by various sports federations, Russian weightlifters could make their comeback to the international arena as early as next year.

Idman.biz reports that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is the first federation to announce plans to lift the ban on Russian athletes.

IWF President Mohammed Jaloud confirmed at the Federation's Congress today that Russian weightlifters will soon be allowed to compete again. They are expected to participate in the 2025 World and European Championships. The final decision on their participation will be made tomorrow, December 5.

The 2024 World Championship will be held in Norway, and the European Championship will take place in Moldova.

