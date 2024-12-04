4 December 2024
Azerbaijan bids to become Europe’s weightlifting training hub - PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
4 December 2024 09:00
On December 3, the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Executive Committee convened in Manama, Bahrain, to discuss key initiatives, including the establishment of International Training Centers in various countries.

Idman.biz reports that the meeting's agenda included selecting locations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. Azerbaijan’s delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran Nabizade, and Vice-President Firdovsi Umudov, presented Azerbaijan’s candidacy.

During his speech, Kamran Nabizade expressed gratitude to the IWF for the opportunity to participate in this project and assured the federation of Azerbaijan's commitment to meeting expectations. Following this, a detailed presentation highlighted Azerbaijan’s proposal.

The presentation showcased Azerbaijan’s rich history, vibrant tourism potential, modern infrastructure, extensive experience in hosting international events, and impressive sports achievements. Emphasis was placed on the government's unwavering support for sports, led by President Ilham Aliyev, and a video presentation reinforced these points.

Mariana Vasileva also addressed the committee, praising the IWF’s focus on educational initiatives. She reiterated the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ support for the project, considering it a critical step for the development of weightlifting and sports in Azerbaijan.

IWF President Mohammad Jaloud and Executive Committee members commended Azerbaijan for its dedication to sports and wished the country success.

Only five such centers are planned worldwide, with Azerbaijan competing for the European center. Other contenders include China (Asia), Egypt (Africa), Cuba (Americas), and Australia (Oceania).

The proposed center will offer international coaching courses, licensing seminars, officiating workshops, and specialized training for athletes and technical personnel. Participants from Europe and neighboring regions will be welcomed to benefit from the facility. In Azerbaijan, the center is planned to be located at the ASK Arena in Baku.

Idman.biz

