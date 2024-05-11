11 May 2024
Rustam Imanzade: "It was my dream to have a film about me"

"I am the same Rustam as I was when I started sports."

Idman.biz reports that Rustam Imanzade, multiple time champion of Azerbaijan and European champion among youth, said.

He announced his thoughts on the sports drama "It's not done yet - Rustam Imanzade" in which he is the hero, initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The continental champion said that he rarely lost in the competitions he participated in. "The rest of the time, I gained more strength and won consecutive championships in the competitions I participated in again. I hope I have learned to be strong enough not to face defeat. There were also those who interrupted me and directed me to another field. But retreat is not my way of life. Although it is difficult to continue in the eyes of people, the easiest thing for me is to recover and return to sports. I believe in the power of intelligence. I don't know a second person who understands me. If I believe that I will be healed again, I already know that it will be. Today, after the necessary operations and treatment, we will write this history together. I want us to make a documentary and introduce our sport to the whole world. I emphasize again, nothing is over yet."

He said that the film was very well made: "It's almost as if I remembered my childhood moments again. It was my dream to make a film about me. It's true that I wanted a future film to be made, but we agreed that we would do it after I had fully recovered and returned to sports. I know that the second series will be more successful."

He clarified the latest situation regarding his treatment: "We are thinking about surgery soon. I am not receiving treatment at the moment, but this is expected in the coming days."

It should be noted that Rustam Imanzadeh broke his right arm and seriously injured his back while lifting 148 kg at the first continental competition held in Limassol, Cyprus in 2014. Although he received treatment for a year, it was incomplete and he had to end his career.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

