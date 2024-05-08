8 May 2024
Weightlifting
News
"Nothing is done yet" will be out soon– VIDEO

“Nothing is done yet, you have your whole life in front of you."

The presentation ceremony of the next project of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan will be held.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the ministry.

Weightlifter Rustam Imanzade is the hero of the next film series dedicated to the athletes and coaches of Azerbaijan. The film "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" about his life and career will be out soon.

Although the European champion among under-15 athletes has been in a wheelchair for a long time due to a serious injury, he is waiting for the moment when he will return to sports: "There are no athletes in my family. Only my grandfather was a wrestler. I can't see anything. I want to recover and return to my sport soon. My best friend today is my car. When I raised my leg a little, I said that nothing is done yet, you have your whole life in front of you."
It should be noted that Rustam won the republican championships in 2009-14.

