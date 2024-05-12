12 May 2024
Kamran Nabizade met with the president of IWF - PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
12 May 2024 12:10
President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) Kamran Nabizade met with President of International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Mohammad Jalud.

Idman.biz reports that during the conversation, the strengthening of relations, friendship, cooperation and partnership relations between the institutions was discussed, and it was expressed that the future was viewed with hope.

It was noted that recently the works carried out by AAF make a positive contribution to the development of weightlifting both in Azerbaijan and in the international arena. Firdovsi Umudov, the vice-president of AAF, emphasized the importance of studying and applying international experience in the direction of the progress of this sport, and said the need to take appropriate steps.

During the visit organized at the invitation of the AAF management, Muhammad Jalud is expected to familiarize himself with the weightlifting infrastructure in Azerbaijan - the training bases of the Azerbaijani national weightlifting teams, the conditions created there, as well as competition and other weightlifting venues and halls. During the meetings, the application of scientific progress in the sport of weightlifting, training and increasing the experience of coaches, technical officials and medical personnel, promoting the organization of competitions at the international level, and other issues will be discussed.

Idman.biz

