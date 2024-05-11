Farid Gayibov: "Such steps should be an example to our other federations" - PHOTO

"I haven't watched the movie yet either."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov at the premiere of the next project of the ministry "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade".

The minister said that this is not the first film they have made about athletes and coaches: "We have been making such films for 2 years now. Sometimes we have partners. In this case, everything becomes more convenient. Thank you for supporting us. Sometimes we make such films ourselves without a partner. Such steps should be an example to our other federations. There should be more movies like this. I believe you all will like it. I think it is an interesting and different film. There are certain ways to get good weightlifting results. The title of the film also suggests that the meaning here is slightly different. It tells people to never be sad, and that it is never over even if there are difficulties."

He emphasized that Rustam Imanzade is a positive person: "His positive spirit makes me believe that his results and life will be full of more positive moments. I wish him and our other athletes success."

It should be noted that Rustam Imanzade broke his right arm and severely injured his back while lifting 148 kg at the first continental competition held in Limassol, Cyprus in 2014. Although he received treatment for a year, it was incomplete and he had to end his career.

