11 May 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov: "Such steps should be an example to our other federations" - PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
11 May 2024 15:34
Farid Gayibov: "Such steps should be an example to our other federations" - PHOTO

"I haven't watched the movie yet either."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov at the premiere of the next project of the ministry "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade".

The minister said that this is not the first film they have made about athletes and coaches: "We have been making such films for 2 years now. Sometimes we have partners. In this case, everything becomes more convenient. Thank you for supporting us. Sometimes we make such films ourselves without a partner. Such steps should be an example to our other federations. There should be more movies like this. I believe you all will like it. I think it is an interesting and different film. There are certain ways to get good weightlifting results. The title of the film also suggests that the meaning here is slightly different. It tells people to never be sad, and that it is never over even if there are difficulties."

He emphasized that Rustam Imanzade is a positive person: "His positive spirit makes me believe that his results and life will be full of more positive moments. I wish him and our other athletes success."

It should be noted that Rustam Imanzade broke his right arm and severely injured his back while lifting 148 kg at the first continental competition held in Limassol, Cyprus in 2014. Although he received treatment for a year, it was incomplete and he had to end his career.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rustam Imanzade: "It was my dream to have a film about me"
17:03
Weightlifting

Rustam Imanzade: "It was my dream to have a film about me"

"I am the same Rustam as I was when I started sports"
"Nothing is done yet" will be out soon– VIDEO
8 May 15:00
Weightlifting

"Nothing is done yet" will be out soon– VIDEO

“Nothing is done yet, you have your whole life in front of you"
Welcoming ceremony held for the 3-time silver medalist of the World Cup - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 April 13:55
Weightlifting

Welcoming ceremony held for the 3-time silver medalist of the World Cup - PHOTO - VIDEO

Dadashbayli, who weighed a total of 388 kg (177+211), took the 2nd place in the final standings
Dadash Dadashbayli: "No need to underrate my World Cup success" - INTERVIEW
12 April 11:41
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbayli: "No need to underrate my World Cup success" - INTERVIEW

"My main fight was against the Uzbek"
Weightlifting World Cup: 377 kg indicator from Ali Shukurlu
8 April 10:52
Weightlifting

Weightlifting World Cup: 377 kg indicator from Ali Shukurlu

The Weightlifting World Cup in Phuket, Thailand continues
Omar Javadov finished his performance in the license tournament
4 April 10:21
Weightlifting

Omar Javadov finished his performance in the license tournament

The World Weightlifting Cup continues in Phuket, Thailand

Most read

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards