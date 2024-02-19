20 February 2024
Dadash Dadashbeyli became the European champion

19 February 2024 23:48
Dadash Dadashbeyli became the European champion - PHOTO

Dadash Dadashbeyli won the title of European champion.

As Idman.biz reports, the athlete, who performed at 109 kg, achieved this success at the Continental Championship held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

He overcame 176 kg weight in the deadlift and won a gold medal. Dadashbeyli overcame his competitors by lifting 212 kg. The leader of the team, who showed a total of 388 kg (176+212), advanced to the top of the podium.

With this, Dadashbeyli became the first Azerbaijani athlete to win the gold medal of the European Weightlifting Championship among men after 12 years.

