European Weightlifting Championship: Azerbaijani weightlifter is in 2nd place

The European Weightlifting Championship held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, continues.

Idman.biz reports that one more athlete of the Azerbaijan national team climbed on the bridge today in the competition.

National member Omer Javadov tried his strength in group B of the 73 kg weight category. He took the 2nd place in group B with a total of 318 kg (152+166).

The place of the athlete in the final standings will be known after the performances in group A of this weight class are over.

It should be noted that 402 athletes (202 men + 200 women) from 43 countries are competing in the championship, which will end on February 20.

