13 December 2023
EN

Grand Prix: Dadash Dadashbeyli won the Tournament

Weightlifting
News
13 December 2023 18:20
Grand Prix: Dadash Dadashbeyli won the Tournament

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli (109 kg) won the title of champion in the Grand Prix held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Idman.biz reports that he tamed 176 kg in the deadlift in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and became the winner of this movement.

The European champion, who was the last to join the fight as part of the Azerbaijani team, lifted 212 kg on his head in the push-up movement. Dadashbeyli won the silver medal in this action.

Dadash with a total of 388 (176+212) kg was ahead of everyone in the final standings and finished the race as a champion.

It should be noted that 382 (176 women + 206 men) athletes from more than 70 countries are competing in the tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
11:22
Weightlifting

Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar
Our athlete was 10th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO
8 December 10:41
Weightlifting

Our athlete was 10th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar
Azerbaijan will go to the world championship with 1 weightlifter
10 November 16:59
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan will go to the world championship with 1 weightlifter

On November 15, the World Youth Weightlifting Championship will start in Guadalajara, Mexico
The Weightlifting Championship dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held - PHOTO
21 October 22:50
Weightlifting

The Weightlifting Championship dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held - PHOTO

Regional weightlifting among children and teenagers born in 2008-2011, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, jointly organized by the Gazakh District Executive Power and the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Youth and Sports Department within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" on October 21 championship was held
The Azerbaijan Championship ended
6 October 21:40
Weightlifting

The Azerbaijan Championship ended

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship among young people, which was held in the competition hall of the Weightlifting Academy located in Shuvelan settlement, has been concluded

Most read

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal
11 December 11:10
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor