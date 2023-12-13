Grand Prix: Dadash Dadashbeyli won the Tournament

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli (109 kg) won the title of champion in the Grand Prix held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Idman.biz reports that he tamed 176 kg in the deadlift in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and became the winner of this movement.

The European champion, who was the last to join the fight as part of the Azerbaijani team, lifted 212 kg on his head in the push-up movement. Dadashbeyli won the silver medal in this action.

Dadash with a total of 388 (176+212) kg was ahead of everyone in the final standings and finished the race as a champion.

It should be noted that 382 (176 women + 206 men) athletes from more than 70 countries are competing in the tournament.

Idman.biz