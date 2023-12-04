"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" won its second consecutive victory

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Championship among men was held.
Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" faced MOIK.
Ziya Rajabov's team, which defeated "Neftchi" 2 days ago, also defeated the outsider. It is true that MOIK started the game better. The first set, which took place under tense conditions, ended with a score of 27:25. But "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" played more carefully in the next sets and won with a score of 3:1. This victory allowed him to take the second place. "Herbchiler" have settled on the last stage of the tournament table.
High League
December 4
7:00 p.m. MOIK - "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - 1:3 (27:25, 22:25, 22:25, 17:25)
Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".
|
Azerrail
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
9-2
|
273-233
|
8
|
Khari Byul Byul Shusha
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
6-2
|
200-169
|
6
|
Murov AZ Terminal
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6-6
|
283-276
|
5
|
Khari Byul Byul Lachin
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-3
|
183-174
|
4
|
Neftchi
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
7-9
|
360-358
|
4
|
MOIK
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1-12
|
260-329
|
0
Idman.biz