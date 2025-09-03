4 September 2025
Ziya Rajabov: “Turan volleyball team has ambitious goals”

Volleyball
News
3 September 2025 12:44
Ziya Rajabov: “Turan volleyball team has ambitious goals”

Although newly established, Tovuz’s Turan volleyball team has set ambitious goals.

The team’s head coach Ziya Rajabov spoke to Report news agency about the club’s objectives, Idman.biz reports.

He discussed the club’s aims: “In the upcoming Azerbaijani championship, we want to reach the final. If we qualify for the decisive round, why not become champions? These are our goals for the first season. I thank the club management for trusting a local coach. This year, we aim to achieve high results in the national championship. Next year, our targets will be even bigger, and we plan to participate in European competitions.”

The coach also noted that the team roster has already been formed: “In the coming days, we expect the transfer of two foreign volleyball players. We also have well-known players, but we will announce them after the official presentation. Among the locals, Azerbaijan national team captain Ayshan Abdulazimova and other national team members Ulkar Karimova and Yuliya Karimova are with us.”

Rajabov added that the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation is taking important steps to develop youth volleyball in Tovuz and other regions: “The Turan team also places great emphasis on younger age groups. Players from the Ziko Volleyball Academy we created have joined us, and young players from ‘Lokomotiv’ and ‘Murov’ have also been invited to the squad. I will give my all to ensure that ‘Turan’ achieves good results. We have an excellent team, and we will all work hard to reach our goals.”

