Azerbaijan U-17 volleyball team heads to Georgia for training camp

Volleyball
News
1 September 2025 15:42
The Azerbaijani U-17 boys’ national volleyball team, which will take part in the 3rd CIS Games, will continue the next stage of its preparations abroad.

Idman.biz reports that today the team traveled to Tbilisi, Georgia.

As part of the training camp, which will run until September 10, our national team will also play several friendly matches against Georgia’s youth national team.

The head coach of the youth national team, Jahangir Seyed Abbasi, has taken 15 players to the training camp.

