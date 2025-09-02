Rafael Petry arrives in Azerbaijan as Ganja volleyball head coach

Ganja volleyball club’s head coach Rafael Petry has arrived in Azerbaijan.

The Brazilian coach has already led the team in their first training session, Idman.biz reports.

Petry, aiming to start the new season strongly with Ganja, is currently preparing the players for upcoming competitions.

The 44-year-old coach led Peru’s Alianza Lima to the national championship last season, marking the club’s first title in 31 years.

Throughout his career, Petry has worked with various clubs in Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Colombia, and the Czech Republic. He has also coached Colombia’s U-17, U-18, and U-20 national teams and served as head coach of the Mexico national team from 2020 to 2022.

Idman.biz