4 September 2025
EN

Rafael Petry arrives in Azerbaijan as Ganja volleyball head coach

Volleyball
News
2 September 2025 12:13
66
Rafael Petry arrives in Azerbaijan as Ganja volleyball head coach

Ganja volleyball club’s head coach Rafael Petry has arrived in Azerbaijan.

The Brazilian coach has already led the team in their first training session, Idman.biz reports.

Petry, aiming to start the new season strongly with Ganja, is currently preparing the players for upcoming competitions.

The 44-year-old coach led Peru’s Alianza Lima to the national championship last season, marking the club’s first title in 31 years.

Throughout his career, Petry has worked with various clubs in Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Colombia, and the Czech Republic. He has also coached Colombia’s U-17, U-18, and U-20 national teams and served as head coach of the Mexico national team from 2020 to 2022.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ziya Rajabov: “Turan volleyball team has ambitious goals”
3 September 12:44
Volleyball

Ziya Rajabov: “Turan volleyball team has ambitious goals”

Turan’s head coach gave a statement
Azerbaijani volleyball stars join new club Turan
3 September 12:00
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball stars join new club Turan

Ulkar Karimova, Yuliya Karimova, and Ayshan Abdulazimova strengthen newly formed Tovuz team
Margarita Stepanenko: "My career started with football, volleyball directed my life" – INTERVIEW
2 September 17:30
Volleyball

Margarita Stepanenko: "My career started with football, volleyball directed my life" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan women’s national volleyball team player gave an interview
Azerbaijan U-17 volleyball team heads to Georgia for training camp
1 September 15:42
Volleyball

Azerbaijan U-17 volleyball team heads to Georgia for training camp

National squad to face Georgia’s youth team in friendlies ahead of 3rd CIS Games
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation meets women’s national team ahead of key competitions - PHOTO
29 August 12:30
Volleyball

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation meets women’s national team ahead of key competitions - PHOTO

Leadership and players discuss preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games and next year’s European Championship in Baku
Shiraslan Karimov: “We will compete for the championship in the new season”
28 August 17:37
Volleyball

Shiraslan Karimov: “We will compete for the championship in the new season”

Murov Az Terminal general manager gave a statement

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m