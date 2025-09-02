Margarita Stepanenko: "My career started with football, volleyball directed my life" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Margarita Stepanenko, member of Azerbaijan’s women’s national volleyball team for AZERTAC.

Let’s start from the beginning. How did you come to volleyball? When did you decide you would become a volleyball player?

– I started playing volleyball at the age of 15. I was participating in a football match at our school, and the volleyball coach was there. He invited me to join the training sessions, and that’s when I held a volleyball for the first time. My career began with football, but volleyball directed my life.

If you hadn’t chosen volleyball, what profession would you have pursued?

– I studied well at school, especially chemistry. My mother wanted me to enter a medical college and become a pharmacist. Probably, if it weren’t for volleyball, I would be working in pharmacy now.

What other sports are you interested in?

– Since my sports career began with football, I still have a connection to it, as my husband is also a former football player.

Who is your favorite footballer and why?

– Probably Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an ideal athlete at every age – a role model in both appearance and lifestyle.

Recently, you signed with UNEC club. How did this transfer happen?

– In March, the president of UNEC club contacted me. I passed all the information to my agent. They discussed the details, the terms suited me. I was very happy to receive an offer from Azerbaijan because my priority was Baku. Shortly after, I signed the contract, and I’m very pleased with it.

Last season, you became the Israeli champion with Maccabi Ashdod. Why didn’t you stay with the Ashdod team?

– Because I had already signed a contract with UNEC. At the end of March, beginning of April, the offer from Maccabi Ashdod came, but I had already committed to a new club, so I said no.

Did you receive offers from other countries?

– Yes, there were offers from Azerbaijan, Poland, and Israel.

You’ve played for the Azerbaijan national team for many years. What changes have you noticed in the team over this time?

– Unfortunately, I couldn’t join the national team this year due to health issues, as I was injured after the season. But over the last three years, many young players have joined our team. This is very good. They train with us, listen to coaches, and follow instructions. Sometimes experienced players need rest or recovery, and in these cases, young players gain match experience. Competitions like the European Golden League are very valuable for them.

Our volleyball team had great achievements in the past, but the sport declined somewhat. Recently, serious work has been done to develop volleyball in Azerbaijan. When do you think we will see the results?

– I think we will see it in the near future. There are many foreign specialists working with youth both in regions and in Baku. In the coming seasons, I believe more young players will join the national team. Regarding the previous decline, long seasons sometimes require players to recover, and the youth fill this gap and benefit the team in the future.

How would you evaluate our national team’s recent performances? What areas need improvement for better results?

– The inclusion of young players is excellent. Some players need rest or recovery after long seasons, which affects results. But for young players, it’s a great opportunity to gain experience. I also had such chances in my time, and it’s important to provide this opportunity to the youth.

As a female athlete in a professional arena, what challenges have you faced and how do you overcome them?

– That’s a bit unexpected. I have never faced difficulties related to gender issues, so I don’t really have experience to answer that.

How do you assess the development of volleyball among Azerbaijani youth? What steps are needed to make the sport more popular?

– Before this interview, we met with the national team of young players preparing for the CIS tournament in Ganja. I saw very promising girls. I noticed that our coaches and federation are very committed to this work. Everything is provided – many tournaments, preparation processes. I believe in the coming years, we will see these girls both in Azerbaijani clubs and in the national team.

What are your goals at club and national levels?

– At the club level, UNEC is a relatively young club. So our goal is high – to play well, prove our team is strong, and reach the finals. This is a normal goal for any club. With the national team, we will participate in the Islamic Games in November. Our aim is definitely to win a medal. There can be no other goal – we will strive for the highest achievements. Regarding European competitions, we know the group matches will be held in Baku. This gives us extra motivation because we will play at home with the support of fans, and we will try to achieve good results.

