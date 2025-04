Azerbaijani volleyball star Ayshan Abdulazimova is set to compete in the Hungarian Championship final once again

Vasas, which she captains, defeated Kaposvár in the semifinal series, Idman.biz reports.

In the fourth match, Vasas secured victory in three sets, winning the series 3-1 overall.

Abdulazimova delivered a strong performance, scoring 10 points in the decisive match.

Vasas will face the winner of the Békéscsaba vs Nyíregyháza series in the championship final.

Idman.biz