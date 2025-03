“It was a good match.”

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Khilasedici volleyball player Asif Aliyev.

He shared his thoughts about the match with MOIK in the 17th round of the High League with the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation: “We played the 17th match. Despite the fact that MOIK is a young team, it played well. Our goal is to reach the final. We want to win the final and become champions.”

Khilasedici won 3:0 over MOIK.

