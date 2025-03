Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova is playing in the semi-final series of the Hungarian championship with Vashash.

The national champion is fighting with Kaposhvar in the fight for a place in the final, Idman.biz reports.

Vasash, which won the first match (3:0), lost to its opponent in the second match of the series - 2:3. Abdulazimova scored 11 points.

Now the teams must play at least two more games to determine the finalist.

Idman.biz