Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal

The CEV Cup witnessed its first all-Azerbaijani semifinal, featuring Azerbaijani volleyball stars on both sides.

Idman.biz reports that Ayshan Abdulazimova’s Hungarian club Vasas faced Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko’s Romanian side Alba, with Alba securing a hard-fought 3-2 tiebreak victory.

Ruban delivered a standout performance, scoring 23 points to become the match's top scorer, while Kharchenko added 11 points. Abdulazimova contributed 9 points for Vasas.

The second leg is set for March 11.

Idman.biz