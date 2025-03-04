4 March 2025
4 March 2025 15:37
Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"

"The European Golden League is an excellent preparation tournament for the European Championship."

Speaking to AZERTAC, Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team head coach Faig Garayev shared his thoughts on the team’s plans for the upcoming competitions, reports Idman.biz.

The experienced coach emphasized that they are closely monitoring both domestic and international Azerbaijani volleyball players to build a strong squad:

"We are focused on both young and experienced players. We will also take into account injuries and those who are not released by their clubs. In the European Golden League, we will primarily rely on young players. Last year, we competed with a youthful squad and performed well. Our goal is to gain valuable experience."

Garayev confirmed that Polina Rahimova is set to rejoin the national team:

"Polina is currently playing for the Brazilian club 'Osasco' and performing exceptionally well. She is maintaining her regimen strictly. We want to keep her in the squad for EURO 2026, and she will be part of our roster."

Addressing the possibility of naturalized players joining the team, the 64-year-old coach stated:

"We have never brought in ready-made foreign players. However, foreign volleyball players who have played in Azerbaijan for a long time and show promising potential will always be welcome in the national team."

Azerbaijan will face Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia in the European Golden League. The top four teams will advance to the Final Four, which will take place from May 30 to July 6, 2025.

Idman.biz

