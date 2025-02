Alba, which includes Azerbaijani national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, finished the regular championship in Romania in first place.

In the last round of the competition, the team defeated Bucharest with a score of 3:1, Idman.biz reports.

The coaching staff of Alba rested Ruban, while Kharchenko earned 9 points.

Now the team awaits the play-off stage.

