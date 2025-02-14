Azerrail striker Sergey Platanenkov reflects on victory: "Everything worked out for us"

Azerrail hitter Sergey Platanenkov shared his thoughts on the team's 3-0 victory over Murov Az Terminal in the High League X round, emphasizing the importance of following the coach's strategies.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation’s press service, Platanenkov explained that the team’s success stemmed from effectively executing the tasks set by the coaching staff: "We played well as a team, and that's why everything worked out for us."

Discussing the ongoing championship, he noted the increased competitiveness, with every team now capable of beating each other. He highlighted how, in the past, certain teams were clear favorites, but now the top four teams in the standings are unpredictable. "The key now is to maintain our high spirits and continue playing this way," he added.

As of the 10th round, Azerrail holds third place in the standings with 19 points, trailing leaders Murov Az Terminal by 5 points.

Idman.biz