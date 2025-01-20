Yelyzaveta Ruban dominates with 21 points in Romanian Volleyball League

Azerbaijani national volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban delivered an impressive performance in the latest match of the Romanian Volleyball Championship.

Ruban played for Alba in their clash against Targoviste, Idman.biz reports.

The game concluded with a 3:1 victory for Alba, with Ruban emerging as the match's top scorer by contributing 21 points to her team’s success.

Alba currently holds third place in the league standings with 36 points from 15 matches, trailing league leaders Dinamo Bucuresti by just three points.

Idman.biz