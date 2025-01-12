12 January 2025
UNEC volleyball player: "Playing against strong ones increases our experience even more"

"This year is the first time I am playing in the High League. The championship is very interesting."

UNEC volleyball player Khadija Hadizade said this, Idman.biz reports.

The blocker of his team evaluated the game they lost to National Aviation Academy in the Azerbaijan High League with a score of 0:3. He said that his opponents are strong: "Nevertheless, we do our best in every game. If we look at the squads of the teams, we will see that UNEC is the team with the most young players in the championship. "Playing against experienced players and strong teams increases our experience."

UNEC, which was ranked last in the tournament table, lost to National Aviation Academy in the 5th round with a score of 0:3.

