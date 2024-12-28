Gence VK player Caroline Perotto: “I’m in love with Azerbaijan”

"I’m in love with Azerbaijan."

Caroline Perotto, a Brazilian player of Gence VK, mentioned in an interview with AZERTAC.

Idman.biz reports that she shared her happiness about deciding to play in Azerbaijan: "You have a very beautiful country. I do not regret coming here. I love the historical sites in Azerbaijan, especially the mountains, which are magnificent. The people are kind and hospitable. The only difficulty I face is communication, as some people have trouble speaking English."

The volleyball player also spoke about her goals in the national championship: "Our goal is to become champions. I believe we have the strength to achieve this. At the beginning of the season, we were very close to winning the Azerbaijan Cup. We played well in that competition, but unfortunately, we lost to Absheron in the final. We can be more successful."

Gence VK is currently in 3rd place with 7 points after 4 rounds.

Idman.biz