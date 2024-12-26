Polina Rahimova continues to lead as the most effective attacker in Brazil's Volleyball League

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova remains the most effective attacker in Brazil's league.

Osasco player Rahimova is currently at the top of the list of the championship's highest-scoring players, Idman.biz reports.

In terms of successful attack percentage, Polina leads with a rate of 38.55%. The second place is held by Praia middle-blocker Carol Gattaz (38.07%), while the third spot is occupied by Taisa from Minas with 36.9%.

Osasco is currently in second place in the regular championship standings.

Idman.biz