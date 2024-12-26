26 December 2024
Polina Rahimova continues to lead as the most effective attacker in Brazil's Volleyball League

26 December 2024 13:21
3
Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova remains the most effective attacker in Brazil's league.

Osasco player Rahimova is currently at the top of the list of the championship's highest-scoring players, Idman.biz reports.

In terms of successful attack percentage, Polina leads with a rate of 38.55%. The second place is held by Praia middle-blocker Carol Gattaz (38.07%), while the third spot is occupied by Taisa from Minas with 36.9%.

Osasco is currently in second place in the regular championship standings.

