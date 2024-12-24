24 December 2024
24 December 2024 17:10
Faig Garayev: "No other country's leader shows this level of attention to athletes"

"President Ilham Aliyev has always shown great attention and care for sports and athletes."

This statement was made by Faig Garayev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and renowned coach, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Garayev, the head coach of the national volleyball team, expressed his gratitude after receiving the Presidential Individual Pension for his long-term contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the awards and honors given to athletes, coaches, and sports specialists during the holiday season are a clear reflection of the President’s commitment to sports. "The President has signed a decree granting me the Individual Pension, and I would like to thank him for that. I also take this opportunity to congratulate the President on his birthday. It is a great motivation to meet athletes and congratulate them on such a wonderful day. I can confidently say that no other country's leader shows this level of attention to athletes. Once again, I express my gratitude to President Aliyev and want to assure that, as always, I will do everything in my power to ensure the continued success of Azerbaijani volleyball."

