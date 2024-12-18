AVF Official attends CEV Board Meeting - PHOTO

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) held its latest Board meeting.

Idman.biz reports that the event took place in Luxembourg and was attended by CEV President Roko Sikiric and other members of the CEV Board.

Among the attendees was Jalil Jafarov, Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and a member of the CEV Board.

President Sikiric opened the meeting by discussing upcoming competitions both in Europe and worldwide. The session also provided detailed information about the local championships in European countries and international competitions held this year.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the implementation of work carried out throughout the year and the plans for the remainder of the year.

