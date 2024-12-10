10 December 2024
EN

Turkiye national team striker joins Xilasedici VK

Volleyball
News
10 December 2024 11:39
23
Azerbaijan's Xilasedici volleyball club continues to strengthen its roster with new talent.

Idman.biz reports the club's latest acquisition is Turkish diagonal player Serhat Coskun.

Coskun spent the previous season with Rams Global Cizre Belediyespor and has also played for Halkbank Ankara. With Halkbank, he competed in the Champions League "Final Four," where they secured 3rd place.

Additionally, the volleyball player has been named the most productive player of the European Golden League twice while representing the Turkish national team.

