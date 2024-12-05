5 December 2024
Volleyball
News
5 December 2024 17:59
Xilasedici starts the season with a ‘clean sheet’ victory - PHOTO

The first round of the Men's Volleyball High League concluded today.

Only one match was played on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The sole match of the day took place in Sumgayit, where Xilasedici triumphed over Gencler. The visitors won all three sets, starting the season with a clean victory.

On the first day of the round, Murov Az Terminal defeated MOİK 3:0 (25:16, 25:14, 25:12), while Neftchi won against Azerrail 3:2 (22:25, 25:22, 19:25, 25:20, 15:13).

High League (Men)
1st Round
December 5
16:00 - Gencler vs Xilasedici - 0:3 (12:25, 23:25, 11:25)
