Azerbaijan’s volleyball player shines in CEV Cup match

Azerbaijan national volleyball player Andrey Melnikov stood out with his impressive performance in the European Cup.

Playing for Romania's Brasov club, Melnikov was one of the top performers in the first match of the CEV Cup 1/8 final, Idman.biz reports.

In the home match against Estonia's TTU club, he scored 13 points, making him the second most productive player of the match. Melnikov also led the game with 3 block points.

The return match between the teams will be held on December 17 in Tallinn.

Idman.biz