Internationally recognized Azerbaijani referee Eldar Zulfugarov has received another assignment from the CEV (European Volleyball Confederation).

Idman.biz reports that Zulfugarov will officiate in the Men's Champions League, serving as the first referee for the match between Levski (Bulgaria) and Chaumont (France) in Group E. The second referee will be Aleksander Sikanjic from Liechtenstein.

The match will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, today at 20:00 local time.

Idman.biz