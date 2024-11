Vusala Kazimova, a physician for the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), has been elected as a member of the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) Medical Commission.

According to Idman.biz, the decision was finalized during the inaugural meeting of the FIVB Board of Administration.

The meeting also determined the composition of FIVB commissions for the 2024-2028 term.

Kazimova is already a member of the Medical Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Idman.biz