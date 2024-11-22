Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We need to prepare well for the European Silver League"

"We need to prepare well for the tournament."

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Roman Gurskiy, a member of the Azerbaijan men's volleyball team, in an interview with Report.

The 23-year-old athlete discussed the team's goals in the European Silver League:

"Last year, we gained a lot of experience in the European Gold League. We drew certain conclusions for ourselves. Now we will compete against strong teams. Everything depends on our physical preparation and the game we will show as a team. Last year, we were a young squad. But now everyone has game experience. We will try to showcase our strength."

Currently playing for the Xilasedici club, Gurskiy emphasized that their main goal is to improve:

"We must honorably defend our country's reputation. We have many promising volleyball players. It is time for them to prove themselves in Europe. I believe we will reach the final in the European Silver League."

Azerbaijan will face Georgia, Sweden, Hungary, Luxembourg, Austria, and the Faroe Islands in the tournament. The competition will take place from May 30 to July 6, 2025.

