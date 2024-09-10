Ganja the most active club in transfer market

Ganja are the most active among Azerbaijani volleyball clubs during the transfer period.

The team has formalized 9 passes so far, Idman.biz reports.

Among them are players from Thailand, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine. The National Aviation Academy, which includes volleyball players from Australia, the USA, Montenegro, Finland, and Belarus, signed the 8th transfer.

Absheron bought 4 players. Among them are volleyball players of the Azerbaijan national team, as well as French and Hungarian athletes.

Idman.biz