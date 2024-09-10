11 September 2024
EN

Ganja the most active club in transfer market

Volleyball
News
10 September 2024 17:19
103
Ganja the most active club in transfer market

Ganja are the most active among Azerbaijani volleyball clubs during the transfer period.

The team has formalized 9 passes so far, Idman.biz reports.

Among them are players from Thailand, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine. The National Aviation Academy, which includes volleyball players from Australia, the USA, Montenegro, Finland, and Belarus, signed the 8th transfer.

Absheron bought 4 players. Among them are volleyball players of the Azerbaijan national team, as well as French and Hungarian athletes.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani referee assigned to CEV Volleyball Cup
10 September 15:34
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee assigned to CEV Volleyball Cup

The other referee of the match will be Nikolaos Angelides (Greece)
Absheron reach agreement with Marija Cicic
10 September 13:03
Volleyball

Absheron reach agreement with Marija Cicic

Cicic spent the last season at Fatum Nyiregyhaza in her homeland
Another national team player joins Absheron
9 September 13:11
Volleyball

Another national team player joins Absheron

She played last season in Italy in Pallavolo Costa Volpino
National volleyball player in Absheron
8 September 12:56
Volleyball

National volleyball player in Absheron

She spent the last season in the Russian club Severyanka
Murov Az Terminal bolsters team with foreign volleyball star
6 September 13:45
Volleyball

Murov Az Terminal bolsters team with foreign volleyball star

The Greek volleyball player has played at Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Philippine Championship
Bulgarian volleyball joins Ganja
6 September 13:07
Volleyball

Bulgarian volleyball joins Ganja

The club's press service released information about this

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony
8 September 14:23
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: The flag bearers of the Azerbaijan national team were announced at the closing ceremony

Azerbaijani Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will perform this task
Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Birbasha Baku win the EMF Champions League
8 September 21:38
Azerbaijan football

Birbasha Baku win the EMF Champions League

The champion of Azerbaijan advanced to the EMF Champions League finals