Ayshan Abdulazimova, Azerbaijan national volleyball team player, has started preparations for the season in Hungarian Vasas.

Idman.biz reports that the team, is conducting their main training, will play a number of test games in the near future.

The season for the best club in Hungary will be traditionally full of events - the team is waiting for the Champions League.

Ayshan has been the captain of Vasas since the last few years.

Idman.biz