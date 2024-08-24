The first home match test of Azerbaijan national team

Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's volleyball players will play its next game.

Idman.biz informs that Azerbaijan team will play its first home match in the qualifying round of the European Championship.

Farid Jalalov's team will face Belgium. Azerbaijani volleyball players, who lost 0:3 in the trip to Austria, will fight to win their first points.

The group winners of the qualifying round and the five runners-up with the best results will advance to the final round.

Qualifying stage of the European Championship

August 24

18:00. Azerbaijan - Belgium

Referees: Darko Savic (Serbia), Yavuz Akdemir (Turkiye)

Volleyball Center of GIN

Idman.biz