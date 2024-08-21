21 August 2024
EN

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced

Volleyball
News
21 August 2024 18:57
4
The team of the Azerbaijani national team that will compete in the 3x3 European Cup of basketball has been announced.

Amil Hamzayev, Jabrayil Akbarov, Ender Poladkhanli and Jordan Davis will wear the uniform of our men's team, Idman.biz reports.

The women's team will include Tatyana Deniskina, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Mercedes Walker. The European Cup, which will start on August 22, will continue until the 25th of the month.

The matches of the tournament will be held in Austria.

Idman.biz

